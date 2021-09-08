Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

The Reason Why Military Helicopters Landed at Mass. Schools, Boston Common

The Medal of Honor recipients visited high schools in West Roxbury, Lawrence, Beverly, Duxbury and Plymouth, then returned to Boston Common

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Blackhawk helicopters flew around Massachusetts on Wednesday, dropping low over cities, including Boston Common, carrying distinguished military veterans.

They were recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for valor in combat, who are in the Bay State for the annual convention of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Medal of Honor recipients visited high schools in West Roxbury, Lawrence, Beverly, Duxbury and Plymouth, then returned to Boston Common.

Boston police noted that the helicopter activity was planned.

There are 67 living recipients of the medal, and many were slated to be in Boston for the convention this week, organizers said. Among other activities planned for the convention was a cruise of Boston Harbor on the USS Constitution.

More on Valor in the US

Congressional Gold MEdal Jul 13

Black Female WWII Unit Hoping to Get Congressional Honor

capitol riot Aug 6

Biden Signs Bill Awarding Congressional Medals to Jan. 6 First Responders

This article tagged under:

BOSTONboston commonMedal of HonorBlackhawk helicoptersCongressional Medal of Honor Society
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us