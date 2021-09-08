The Reason Why Military Helicopters Landed at Mass. Schools, Boston Common

Blackhawk helicopters flew around Massachusetts on Wednesday, dropping low over cities, including Boston Common, carrying distinguished military veterans.

They were recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for valor in combat, who are in the Bay State for the annual convention of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

The Medal of Honor recipients visited high schools in West Roxbury, Lawrence, Beverly, Duxbury and Plymouth, then returned to Boston Common.

Boston police noted that the helicopter activity was planned.

Please be advised that this morning from approximately 10:30 – 11:30 AM several large helicopters will be flying over Boston and landing on Boston Common. This activity is part of an ongoing event in the area and has been coordinated with the appropriate authorities. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 8, 2021

There are 67 living recipients of the medal, and many were slated to be in Boston for the convention this week, organizers said. Among other activities planned for the convention was a cruise of Boston Harbor on the USS Constitution.