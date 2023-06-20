These 2 New England cities are ranked top in the country for families

The northeastern region of New England has long been characterized by its quant towns, bustling cities, robust healthcare and education offerings, as well as its scenic natural landscapes.

Now, Fortune has ranked two New England cities on top of its list of 50 best places to live for families in 2023.

Making the top spot on Fortune's 2023 ranking is Cambridge, Massachusetts, and taking second place is Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The ranking analyzed several factors when it looked at nearly 1,900 communities across the country, including healthcare, education and resources for seniors. Other data that was factored in included affordability, walkability and the city's well-being index.

"Fortune’s analysis resulted in a ranking of cities where people can weave themselves into the fabric of the community by accessing a myriad of resources in the town and surrounding areas," the ranking said.

This year's list included one community from each state in the country. Portland, Maine, ranked at number 15. South Burlington, Vermont, ranked at number 21. Norwalk, Connecticut, ranked at number 29. Cranston, Rhode Island ranked at number 38.

