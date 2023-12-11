Boston

Thieves make off with $30K worth of merchandise from Newbury Street store

Investigators say the thieves broke into the store at 47 Newbury St., the address of the Valentino store, around 3:30 a.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston Police Department

Thieves broke into a business on Newbury Street in Boston's Back Bay early Monday, making off with $30,000 worth of merchandise, according to Boston police.

Investigators say the thieves broke into the store at 47 Newbury St., the address of the Valentino store, around 3:30 a.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspects grabbing multiple handbags as they moved through the store.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619 or make an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

More Massachusetts news

Waltham 2 hours ago

Car fire at Mass General medical clinic parking lot prompts evacuation

Geoff Diehl 2 hours ago

Diehl switches ‘office sought' to Mass. state senate

MBTA 2 hours ago

Completion date extended on Green Line Extension repairs

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us