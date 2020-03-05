Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Bedford

This Iconic New England Candy Shop Is Shutting Its Doors

Billy Boy Candies will shutter operations after Easter, which falls on April 12

WJAR

A community staple in New Bedford, Massachusetts is about to close after 60 years of business.

Billy Boy Candies, a candy shop that first opened by the New Bedford Regional Airport in the 1970s, will shutter operations after Easter, which falls on April 12.

"We will stay open through Easter to serve our community for one last holiday," the store said in a Facebook post. "We are extremely thankful for all our customers and being part of the New Bedford community as well as all of southern New England."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Collin McHugh 31 mins ago

Collin McHugh Joins Pitching-Needy Boston Red Sox

jimmy buffett 39 mins ago

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Restaurant Is Planning to Open in Boston

Owners John and Jacqueline Bowden are retiring, according to WJAR-TV.

"It's time for us to take a break," Jackie told WJAR during an interview at the store Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusetts
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us