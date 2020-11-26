Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Black Friday

This Year, Black Friday Looks Different

Many stores and shopping malls are now opting for a Friday morning open 

By Kathryn Sotnik

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was an empty parking lot at Legacy Place in Dedham Thanksgiving night, instead of the normal flurry of activity for Black Friday shopping that existed before the pandemic.

Many stores and shopping malls around the state typically open at midnight, or 12:30 a.m., but are now opting for a Friday morning open instead to control crowds and practice social distancing. 

“It’s such a hard time for everybody, for people that want to go out and have joyous time shopping and getting gifts for everybody and you look around and it’s nothing,” said Lynn Bruno of Roslindale. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 34 mins ago

Police: 1 Woman Killed in Bourne Car Crash

BOSTON 4 hours ago

Pine Street Thanksgiving Goes on Despite Pandemic

At Legacy Place, only one restaurant, Ill Massimo was open for Thanksgiving diners. 

"It's usually cutthroat to find a parking spot here and today there was no problem at all, really people were just coming here for us today,” Ill Massimo manager Lesley Hall said. 

Retailers are also rolling out Black Friday deals online.  Legacy Place opens at 8 a.m. Friday.

Another popular shopping destination, the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets opens at 6 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Black FridayDedhamlegacy place
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us