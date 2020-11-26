This Year, Black Friday Looks Different

It was an empty parking lot at Legacy Place in Dedham Thanksgiving night, instead of the normal flurry of activity for Black Friday shopping that existed before the pandemic.

Many stores and shopping malls around the state typically open at midnight, or 12:30 a.m., but are now opting for a Friday morning open instead to control crowds and practice social distancing.

“It’s such a hard time for everybody, for people that want to go out and have joyous time shopping and getting gifts for everybody and you look around and it’s nothing,” said Lynn Bruno of Roslindale.

At Legacy Place, only one restaurant, Ill Massimo was open for Thanksgiving diners.

"It's usually cutthroat to find a parking spot here and today there was no problem at all, really people were just coming here for us today,” Ill Massimo manager Lesley Hall said.

Retailers are also rolling out Black Friday deals online. Legacy Place opens at 8 a.m. Friday.

Another popular shopping destination, the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets opens at 6 a.m.