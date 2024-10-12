Boston

Thousands run Boston 10K for Women

More than 5,000 runners are expected to participate in Saturday's 48th annual Boston 10k for Women.

The race, sponsored by REI, is held to inspire and empower women to achieve their wellness goals through their love of running. It is open to all genders.

Runners start at the Boston Common, where there are tents of activities from sponsors throughout the morning. The event also holds a kids' fun run beginning at 10:30a.m.

