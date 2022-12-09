Threat Made at City Bus Stop Prompts Framingham High School Lockdown

A person waiting for a MWRTA bus made a threat about Framingham High School Friday, prompting the school to go into stay in-place mode, police in the Massachusetts city said.

Framingham police didn't share the nature of the threat, noting that it was under investigation, but said the person who made it has been identified. The school had an increased police Friday afternoon.

The threat was reported about 11 a.m.; the person got on the bus and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone was arrested, according to police.

A representative for Framingham Public Schools confirmed that students were told to stay in place, sharing with NBC10 Boston this message sent to the community:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Students at Framingham High School have been asked to stay in-place due to a community-based situation that Framingham First Responders are currently managing. Teachers can continue teaching, but the hallways must remain clear. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building. Please do not email, call, or approach the school building until further notice. We will follow up with information as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

The stay-in-place order was lifted around noon, school officials said.