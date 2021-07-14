Threatening Letter Covered in Swastikas Left for North Andover Resident

A person in North Andover, Massachusetts, received a homophobic, threatening letter covered in swastikas on Monday, prompting police to launch an investigation, the North Andover Pride Project said.

The letter was found at the person's front door, and, according to a Facebook post from the Pride Project, it is "the second incident involving Nazi symbols in less than a month in our town, and the second reported incident of anti-LGBTQ+ harassment in as much time."

The post continued, "We are angry, saddened, and frustrated. Everyone who lives in or visits North Andover deserves to feel safe and welcome. We stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors, our LGBTQ+ neighbors, our Black and Brown neighbors, our neighbors with disabilities, our immigrant neighbors, and all who these historic symbols of hate are designed to terrorize. This town is our home. We all belong here."

The incident was reported to police. Anyone with information please contact the NAPD non-emergency line 978-683-3168 or by email CrimeWatch@NAPD.US

"We remain committed to advocating for education, open discussion, and accountability as we move forward together," the Pride Project said. "When we see white supremacy we will call it by its name every time. This is not ok."

