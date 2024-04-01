lowell

Three people injured in crash involving school bus in Lowell

No children were on the bus at the time of the collision

Three people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Lowell police said they responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a school bus at the intersection of Andover and Nesmith streets.

Responding officers found the school bus on its side, with two adult occupants suffering from minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. There were no children on the school bus at the time.

The adult driver of the vehicle that struck the school bus also suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further details were released.

