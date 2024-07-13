Three people injured in Holbrook stabbing incident

Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident in Holbrook, Masachusetts early Saturday morning.
Holbrook Police say they responded to a 911 call reporting at stabbing in the area of 166 Longmeadow Drive at around 3:30 a.m.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
When they arrived, they found two men and a woman suffering from stab wounds, according to police.
Authorities say they were transported to a local hospital to be treated.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
The incident is under investigation.