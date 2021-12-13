Tiffany Ortiz Announces Split From David Ortiz

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, are separating, she announced Monday on social media.

In a post to Instagram, Tiffany said the split with "Big Papi," ending a 25-year relationship, was amicable.

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children," she said.

The Ortizes have three children.

After "Big Papi" was shot in the Dominican Republic in 2019, Tiffany Ortiz paid a special tribute to him on Father's Day, writing on Instagram that the day "brings with it a new appreciation for life and an awareness in what truly matters."

