Tim Scott makes NH campaign stop ahead of next week's GOP debate

Sen. Tim Scott, a 2024 Republican presidential contender, made a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Wednesday, hoping to shore up support among voters as he looks to climb the GOP leaderboard ahead of next week's debate.

Like most political events in the Granite State, the stump speech is only a formality. The real challenge comes from voters as they ask questions on major issues like Ukraine and the threat of a government shutdown.

The Politics & Eggs forum is a campaign staple in New Hampshire, and it gave Scott a chance to outline his policy priorities and face questions on everything from immigration to abortion.

"In order for us to have a significant conversation, we need to first close our southern border," he said on the issue of immigration.

Speaking on abortion, he suggested that the focus should be on a 15-week federal abortion ban, something he said it would take his first four years in office to accomplish.

When asked about the Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government, Scott said another short-term spending bill won't meet the long-term needs of the country. He said it's time to get tough as negotiations unfold.

Potential running mates also came up. Scott named several, including former Congressman Trey Gowdy and current New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. At a nearby bakery, NBC10 Boston pressed him on that list, asking if any of his fellow GOP presidential candidates would be qualified for the role.

"I named ones I thought would be exceptional," he said, declining to add any of his opponents to the list.

But Scott did say that he's excited to see the crowded field face to face at next Wednesday's second Republican presidential debate in Los Angeles.

"Having an opportunity to focus on the issues the average person is facing, as opposed to having a food fight, would be in the best interest of the country and the party as well," he said.