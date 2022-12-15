Local

TIMELINE, SNOWFALL MAPS: How and When This Week's Winter Storm Will Impact New England

These images show the timing, what the rain-snow line could look line and projected snowfall totals

By Meteorologist Tania Leal and Meteorologist Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

This week's winter storm is scheduled to begin on Thursday evening and continue through Saturday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow to New England.

Which areas will see snow and which ones will see rain is still in flux, but right now it looks like some areas to the northwest could see over a foot of snow.

These images show the timing of the approaching storm system, what the rain-snow line could look like and projected snowfall totals for New England and the Greater Boston area.

Overall impacts

Winter storm timing

New England snowfall totals map

Greater Boston, western Mass. snowfall totals map

Rain-snow line for New England

Nor'easter in the forecast next week?

More on this week's winter storm

