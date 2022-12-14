Local

BOSTON

LIVE: Mayor Wu Sharing How Boston Can Help Residents Get Ready for Winter

Snow has already fallen in Boston, and more snow could be on the way this weekend

By Asher Klein

With winter almost here, and wintry weather already started, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to hold a news conference on what resources the city has that can help residents get ready.

Wu is set to speak on winter weather preparedness about 1:30 p.m. at the Department of Public Works yard in the South End.

Snow fell in Boston over the weekend, and a wintry feel was in the air on Wednesday, with highs in the 20s to 30s and a “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s, thanks to the gusty northwest wind.

More snow could be on the way with a new storm this weekend, though the current forecast projects rain inside the I-495 belt.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s feeling like the upper 20s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lows in the 20s. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy again. Highs in the low 40s.

