LIVE: Mayor Wu Sharing How Boston Can Help Residents Get Ready for Winter

With winter almost here, and wintry weather already started, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to hold a news conference on what resources the city has that can help residents get ready.

Wu is set to speak on winter weather preparedness about 1:30 p.m. at the Department of Public Works yard in the South End.

Snow fell in Boston over the weekend, and a wintry feel was in the air on Wednesday, with highs in the 20s to 30s and a “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s, thanks to the gusty northwest wind.

More snow could be on the way with a new storm this weekend, though the current forecast projects rain inside the I-495 belt.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s feeling like the upper 20s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lows in the 20s. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy again. Highs in the low 40s.