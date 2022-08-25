Told to ‘Shut Up,' Woman Drinking on MBTA Bus Assaults Rider, Police Say

A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a woman who'd told her to "shut up" on an MBTA bus in Boston.

The attack on the bus, near the Prudential Center, was reported about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the MBTA Transit Police. The person who was attacked had scrapes and swelling on her face.

She had been talking on her phone, she told officers, while her alleged attacker was being loud and drinking on the bus. Police said that she told the woman, identified as 37-year-old Shauntay Simmons, to "shut up."

Simmons then hit the person on the phone in the face and slammed her head into the bus window, according to police, and ran off when the bus stopped.

The officers were told what Simmons looked like, then searched for her on Massachusetts Avenue. She was identified by her alleged victim and taken into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear if Simmons had an attorney who could speak to her arrest.