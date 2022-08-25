Local

MBTA

Service Cut Backs Ahead as MBTA Struggles to Hire New Bus Drivers

The MBTA says safety is the priority, and that it's aggressively trying to hire new bus drivers

By Jeff Saperstone

Staffing shortages at the MBTA are leading to more service changes this fall, as the troubled transportation agency plans to cut the number of trips on several bus lines during certain times of day.

Forty-three bus routes will experience service cut backs at different times of day, transit officials announced Wednesday. The MBTA says it's making the changes as it faces challenges in hiring new bus drivers. The T still needs to hire 300 additional drivers.

Over the summer, about 3% of scheduled T bus trips did not happen because of hiring difficulties.

Meanwhile, there are also staffing challenges at the MBTA's Operations Control Center, which is forcing the agency to continue reduced service on a number of train lines.

The new service schedules take effect Sunday.

Here's a chart, showing bus routes that will see decreased service frequency.

1Frequency decreases between 6:30 AM and 9:30 AM on weekdays. Frequency decreases between 11:30 AM and 6:30 PM on Saturdays.
7Frequency decreases between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM on weekdays.
8Frequency decreases between 6:30 AM and 8:30 AM on weekdays.
9Frequency decreases between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM and between 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM on weekdays.
11Frequency decreases between 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM on weekdays.
19Frequency decreases between 7:00 AM and 8:30 AM on weekdays.
216:37 AM outbound weekday trip is eliminated.
22Frequency decreases between 6:30 AM and 10:00 AM and between 7:00 PM and 10:30 PM on weekdays.
23Frequency decreases between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM and between 5:00 PM and 8:30 PM on weekdays. Frequency decreases between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Saturdays.
26Frequency decreases between 6:30 AM and 9:30 AM and between 2:00 PM and 6:30 PM on weekdays.
28Frequency decreases throughout the day on weekdays.
29Frequency decreases between 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM on weekdays.
31Frequency decreases between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM and between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM on weekdays.
363:22 PM inbound weekday trip is eliminated.
395:29 AM inbound and 5:59 AM outbound Sunday trips are eliminated.
42Frequency decreases between 2:00 PM and 3:30 PM on weekdays.
44Frequency decreases between 7:00 AM and 9:30 AM and between 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM on weekdays.
47Frequency decreases between 7:30 AM and 9:30 AM on weekdays.
70Frequency decreases throughout the day on weekdays.
71Frequency decreases throughout the day on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
73Frequency decreases throughout the day on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
773:25 PM inbound weekday trip is eliminated. Trips shift throughout the day on weekdays.
882:50 PM outbound weekday trip is eliminated.
91Frequency decreases between 9:00 AM and 10:30 AM and between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM on weekdays.
95Frequency decreases between 7:00 AM and 9:30 AM and between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on weekdays.
1068:10 PM outbound weekday trip is eliminated.
108Frequency decreases between 9:30 AM and 6:30 PM on weekdays.
110Frequency decreases between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM on weekdays.
116Frequency decreases between 7:30 AM and 9:00 AM and between 4:00 PM and 6:30 PM on weekdays.
117Frequency decreases between 7:30 AM and 9:00 AM and between 4:00 PM and 6:30 PM on weekdays.
1207:06 PM inbound and 7:34 PM outbound trips are eliminated.
137Frequency decreases between 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM on weekdays.
202Operates only between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM and between 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM on weekdays.
350Frequency decreases in the outbound direction in the morning and the inbound direction in the evening on weekdays.
351Frequency decreases throughout the day on weekdays.
3548:30 AM outbound and 9:40 AM inbound weekday trips are eliminated. 3:00 PM outbound and 4:10 PM inbound weekday trips are eliminated.
435Frequency decreases between 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM on weekdays.
44210:46 PM and 11:45 PM outbound weekday trips and 10:18 PM and 11:15 PM inbound weekday trips are eliminated.
4558:35 AM outbound weekday trip is eliminated.
501Frequency decreases between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM on weekdays.
SL2Frequency decreases between 7:00 AM and 9:30 AM and between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM on weekdays.
SL4Frequency decreases between 3:00 PM and 10:00 PM on weekdays.
SL5Frequency decreases between 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM on weekdays.

The MBTA says safety is the priority, and that it's aggressively trying to hire new bus drivers. A $4,500 bonus is being offered as part of its recruitment efforts.

You can see a full list of service changes for the MBTA's bus and train lines here.

