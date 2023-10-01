red sox

‘Tough day for us': Red Sox hold moment of silence for Wakefield ahead of season finale

“The game is secondary. Tough day for us,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “We lost a brother, a teammate, a family member."

By Staff and wire report

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tanner Houck threw six innings of one-hit ball and the last-place Red Sox earned a split in the four-game series against the AL East champion Baltimore Orioles with a 6-1 victory Sunday in the regular-season finale, but baseball wasn't top of mind for Boston.

The Red Sox were mourning former pitcher Tim Wakefield, who died at the age of 57.

The teams honored Wakefield with a moment of silence before Sunday's game at Camden Yards.

“The game is secondary. Tough day for us,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “We lost a brother, a teammate, a family member. Like I was telling the guys, this guy is one of the best teammates I ever had. This guy was there for us all the time. He was accountable. He was what a Boston Red Sox should look like.”

Houck (6-10) did not allow a hit until Anthony Santander singled up the middle with two outs in the sixth. Houck had six strikeouts and three walks on 87 pitches.

Boston finished 78-84, the same record as last year.

