Police in Townsend, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing teenager.

Townsend police said a 19-year-old whose name they gave as Robert "Aya" Woodward was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Woodward is described as being about 6'2 and 130 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Woodward was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-597-6214.