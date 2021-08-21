TRACKING HENRI: Taking A Closer Look at the Storm's Potential Impact

Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on New England.

The storm’s latest track puts it on course to collide Sunday with a long stretch of coastline, with hurricane warnings extending from near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons, to the summer getaway of Fire Island.

Tropical-storm intensity winds and potentially dangerous tidal surges were expected as far east as Cape Cod and as far west as the New Jersey shore.

Regardless of its exact landfall, broad impacts were expected across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. Reflecting Henri’s changing track, a hurricane watch was lifted for the Cape on Saturday, though it remained under tropical storm and storm surge warnings.

The National Hurricane Center said late Saturday morning that a hurricane warning for the southern coast of New England, including Rhode Island, was being extended eastward, encompassing Block Island. It said a tropical storm warning for the coast of Massachusetts had been extended eastward, including Nantucket.

Below is a look at some of the potential impacts of the powerful storm, including flash flooding, wind damage and more: