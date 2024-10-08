Tracking Hurricane Milton: Latest updates, storm expected to blast Florida

After a rainy Monday across Greater Boston, we’re trading the umbrella for the sunglasses for much of the work week.

As we move through this Tuesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Some of our forecast models have hinted at a late-night sprinkle, but majority of our area will be dry. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

On Wednesday, after a start in the upper 40s, highs will be in the mid 60s. We’ll see partly sunny skies as a weak disturbance moves over the region. Again, a sprinkle isn’t out of the question, but it will be the exception and not the rule. That disturbance, though, will usher in some chilly weather for us.

In fact, by Thursday morning, many communities will be in the low to mid 40s. A few spots might even touch the upper 30s farther inland. The cool airmass will remain over the Boston area for much of the day, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

High temperatures will rebound into the 60s on Friday and to near 70 on Saturday before cooler weather pushes in, starting Sunday. Highs early next week will be in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Monday.

Hurricane Milton tracker

We’re also tracking the latest with Hurricane Milton. The storm rapidly intensified into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday before being downgraded to a Category 4 storm early Tuesday.

Milton will remain a dangerous storm on its track toward the west coast of Florida. It is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night on Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane.

Storm surge will be a big problem. Some areas closer to Tampa could see a storm surge of 10-15 feet. Flooding will be another major concern along with strong, gusty winds. Isolated tornadoes will pose another treat to Florida.

Milton is forecast to push east of Florida by Thursday evening.