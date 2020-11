Multiple lanes on Boston's Zakim Bridge were temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Aerial footage showed only one lane of traffic getting by on Interstate 93 southbound, where the incident occured; multiple ramps exiting the highway were temporarily closed.

Images from the bridge showed the jack-knifed tractor-trailer causing delays as well as emergency responders on the scene.

Boston I-93 SB Zakim Bridge - Crash w/TT -Ramps from Tobin Bridge SB & Rutherford Ave closed due to incident — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) November 18, 2020

⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ SkyRanger over jackknifed TT on Zakim Bridge - only one lane getting by at this time pic.twitter.com/TdKiMccDzT — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachernNBC) November 18, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.