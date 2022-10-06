Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over During Crash on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire

A tractor-trailer rolled over onto its side during a crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 89 in Grantham, New Hampshire, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a report of the rollover at around 4:45 p.m., and found the 18-wheeler on its side in the median and significant damage to the guardrail, according to a news release.

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR-TRAILER



On October 5, 2022, at approximately 4:42 PM, Troopers from the #NHSP #TroopD and #TroopC barracks responded to the report of a tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 89 North in the town of Grantham, NH. pic.twitter.com/jO3a5bXyKD — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 6, 2022

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and its driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to state police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash caused the left and right lanes of I-89 North to be closed for several hours, so crews could unload the cargo and remove the truck and trailer.

The crash is still under investigation.