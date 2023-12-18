Tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass. Pike in Boston

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike on a rainy Sunday night in Boston.

The Mass. Department of Transportation said the rollover crash occurred on Interstate 90 eastbound near Exit 131, Cambridge Street.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Boston on I-90-EB near exit 131, Cambridge St. Two left lanes closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 18, 2023

Two left lanes were closed following the crash.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

It also wasn't clear if weather played a role in the wreck, as heavy rain and strong winds moved into the area late Sunday.

Elsewhere on I-90, there was another, unrelated incident later Sunday night. MassDOT said a wrong-way driver crash on I-90 westbound at Exit 135 resulted in injuries. Delays were to be expected with the right lane closed.