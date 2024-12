Traffic was backed up on Boston's Storrow Drive Wednesday morning after a crash involving two cars.

One person was being evaluated for injury by Boston EMS.

Massachusetts State Police were on scene directing traffic.

It wasn't clear how long it would take to clear.

Further details were not immediately available.