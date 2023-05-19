Traffic Will Be Anything But Swift on a Busy Weekend in Mass.

Drivers across Massachusetts are bracing for heavy traffic this weekend, beginning Friday, due to several major concerts and sporting events.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicks off Friday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Just over 10 miles away, Janet Jackson will take the stage at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

In Boston, the Celtics are slated to take on the Miami Heat at TD Garden in Boston Friday night for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In Foxboro Thursday night, it was the calm before the Swiftie storm.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I stay away from here with a 10-foot pole on route 1 as a local resident," said Steve Udden. "We've seen it all here in Foxboro, but my recommendation would be to stay off your cellphones and really pay attention."

"I'll be avoiding this entire area from Norwood all the way to Providence," said Dedham resident Peter McManus.

Foxboro Police warn that the intersection of Route 1 and North Street will be closed at some point Friday due to the anticipated traffic congestion, with drivers only able to take a right turn.

On their Facebook page, the department recommended concertgoers take Interstate 495 and Interstate 95 to get to Gillette Stadium.

"Chaos. That's all I'm expecting," said Eddie Feldman, a Foxboro High School senior.

Feldman was one of many locals who grabbed last-minute resident passes at the police station so they could better move through traffic checkpoints.

"I picked it up because there's just going to be a lot of traffic," he said.

He added that driving will be a necessity in order to get to and from his high school prom on Saturday.

"Probably getting back will be harder because it ends at the same time Taylor Swift ends," he said.

Even a local Dunkin on Route 1 plans to add extra staff to handle the crowds.

"I know for a fact we're getting slammed. I worked a concert last year," said April Nisil, a Dunkin employee.

"There's probably going to be nowhere to walk in here," added her coworker, Ashley McCormick. "It's going to be that hectic."

Around Gillette Stadium, lots open up at 2:30 p.m., while gates are set to open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.