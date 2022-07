Police said a train struck a person Wednesday morning near the Belknap Street Crossing in Concord, Massachusetts. The extent of the person's injuries was not immediately clear.

The MBTA wrote on Twitter that the incident would cause "significant delays" on the Fitchburg Line in both directions. Train service in the area is suspended in both directions until further notice, officials said.

Concord police are on scene. No further information was immediately available.

⚠️ Fitchburg Line passengers will experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way near Concord. Train service in the area is suspended until further notice. Updates to follow. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 13, 2022