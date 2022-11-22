Local

Suffolk County District Attorney's Office

Trainer Known for Working With NBA Stars Expected in Boston Court to Face Rape Charge

Robert McClanaghan is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court Monday to face a rape charge, after his appearance in a Rhode Island courthouse Monday

By Bianca Beltrán and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The trainer who has worked with big names in the NBA and is now facing charges in connection with a Downtown Boston rape is expected in a Boston court Tuesday, after an arraignment Monday in Rhode Island for a fugitive from justice charge.

Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich. He was wanted on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for charges of rape and drugging for intercourse.

He faced a judge Monday in Kent County, Rhode Island, on the additional fugitive from justice charge, where he waived extradition and was held without bail.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said it was expecting him to be transported from Rhode Island to Massachusetts sometime Monday night to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Court paperwork lists McClanaghan's attorney as Dan Griffin. He had no comment when reached by NBC10 Boston on Monday.

The alleged rape happened in Downtown Boston on Thursday, Nov. 17, according to court documents. Police have released no other information about the incident.

