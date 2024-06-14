Malden

Truck catches fire after striking bridge in Malden

No injuries were reported

By Staff Reports

A tractor-trailer caught on fire after it hit an overpass bridge in Malden, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at an overpass at Medford and Pearl streets.

Police say the truck's cab went almost completely under the bridge and the exhaust pipes caught fire when the driver began backing the entire rig out.

No injuries were reported.

