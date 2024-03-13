Boston

Truck rolls over near Boston's Logan airport, driver hospitalized

Lane closures were in place at the scene, which is down the street from the airport's economy parking lot

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck crashed on a service road near Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, sending its driver to the hospital, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the tractor-trailer crashed or how seriously the driver was injured. The truck had rolled on its side; it appeared to be carrying a cargo container.

State police said heavy-duty tow trucks were working to return the tractor-trailer to its wheels, and that lane closures were in place at the scene, which is down the street from the airport's economy parking lot.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A crashed truck near Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A crashed truck near Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Logan airport news

Boston Mar 11

OSHA cites company in forklift operator's death at Logan airport in 2023

Logan Airport Feb 28

Flight from New York to Spain diverts to Boston due to cracked windshield

murder Feb 27

Logan airport killing: Suspect, still in Kenya, indicted on murder charge

This article tagged under:

BostonLogan International Airporttruck crash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us