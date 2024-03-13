Truck rolls over near Boston's Logan airport, driver hospitalized

A truck crashed on a service road near Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, sending its driver to the hospital, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the tractor-trailer crashed or how seriously the driver was injured. The truck had rolled on its side; it appeared to be carrying a cargo container.

State police said heavy-duty tow trucks were working to return the tractor-trailer to its wheels, and that lane closures were in place at the scene, which is down the street from the airport's economy parking lot.

Troopers on-scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on the Service Road in front of the MSP Barracks at Logan Airport. The driver has been transported to an area hospital. Heavy-duty tows are working to right the truck. Partial lane closures are in place. #MATraffic #LoganAirport — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 13, 2024

NBC10 Boston A crashed truck near Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.