Truck rolls over, spilling trash in Revere's Bell Circle

Traffic was moving around the rotary, but police and firefighters were seen in the area

By Asher Klein

A rolled-over truck that spilled trash or scrap in Revere, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
A truck crashed in Revere, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, spilling trash on a parking lot off Bell's Circle.

The rolled-over truck appeared to be carrying scrap.

There was a large first responder response in the area and a road leading to the rotary was closed. Traffic was moving around the rotary.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to authorities in Revere.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

