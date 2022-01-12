Local

cruiser crash

Truck Slams Into Parked Westborough Police Cruiser

Westborough Police Department

A truck rammed into a police cruiser that was pulled over on the side of Route 9, causing a chain reaction crash Tuesday night.

Westborough police officers were helping a car that broke down on Route 9 near Route 495 around 6 p.m. The driver was in a bad spot, police said, and the officers were helping until the tow truck arrived.

That's when a truck ran into the rear of one cruiser, which pushed that cruiser into another cruiser. The officers were not seriously injured, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

The Westborough Police Department is now reminding drivers to move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

