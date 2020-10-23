Trump Sign Slung Across Live Wires in Wilmington

Police are searching for the people responsible for tying a Trump 2020 sign on live electrical wires in Wilmington Friday morning.

Not only did they run the risk of electrocution by putting up the low-hanging sign across Main Street, they also put drivers in danger, police wrote on Twitter.

We are looking to speak with the individual who decided to hang a sign across Main St early this morning by tying it around live electrical wires. Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists. #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/pAz4WB31br — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) October 23, 2020

The sign was put up the morning after President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, sparred in their final presidential debate, hoping to sway undecided voters in the Nov. 3 election.

The sign is against town bylaws, which state that "no person shall in any manner affix posters or signs or advertisements, whether for political purposes or for other purposes, upon town property, real or personal, or upon the poles and other equipment of utilities located within the limits of Town ways."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 978-658-5071. Anonymous tips can be provided via smartphone app or online at www.wpd.org.