Transportation Security Administration officers made an unusual discovery at Boston Logan International Airport this week -- a glass replica of a firearm.

Officers found the replica in a California resident's carry-on bag, TSA Spokesman Dan Velez wrote on Twitter. Massachusetts State Police responded to the incident, and they allowed the passenger to check the replica.

"Replica firearms can only travel in your checked bag," Velez reiterated in his tweet.