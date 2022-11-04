Tufts Medical Center Fires Doctor Arrested in Child Sex Trafficking Bust

The anesthesiologist charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child in federal court this week has been fired by Tufts Medical Center, the Boston hospital said Friday.

Sadeq Ali Quraishi was arrested Wednesday after exchanging money with an undercover federal officer for what he thought would be sex with a teenage girl, authorities say. The doctor's lawyers say he denies the allegations.

Quraishi was ordered held in prison without bail after a hearing Thursday. Tufts Medical Center had suspended him after learning of his arrest.

On Friday, the hospital announced that Quraishi was being fired: "As we have learned more information regarding the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we have made the decision to end his employment, effective immediately."

The charge of attempted sex trafficking of a child carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for a conviction, and up to life.

Quraishi responded to an ad posted online showing what appeared to be two young females that it referred to as "beautiful flowers" who were "Travelin' thru town on a lil roadtrip!" according to documents filed in court. The doctor allegedly started texting with an undercover officer, who told him they were girls, 12 and 14 years old, available for sex.

After a back-and-forth conversation in which both sides asked if the other was a police officer, Quraishi agreed to pay $250 to have sex with one of the made-up girls, according to the criminal complaint, written by a special agent from Homeland Security Investigations.

"Ugh … man you're making things difficult - seems like a fun experience … just not in the mood to get arrested today," Quraishi texted, according to the court document.

When he arrived at the hotel, he met with an undercover officer and paid $250 in exchange for a hotel keycard, officials said. Afterward, he was arrested, and agents verified that Quraishi had the phone they had been texting with by calling it.

"Dr. Quraishi firmly denies the allegations that have been made against him," attorneys from J.W. Carney, Jr. & Associates, representing Quraishi, said in a statement Thursday. "He looks forward to contesting these claims in court where he is confident that he will be exonerated."

Quraishi is due back in court Tuesday for a hearing on whether he can be released.