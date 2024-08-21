Massachusetts

Warning issued for BB gun attacks near Tufts University

Anyone with information should call the Tufts University Police Department at 617-627-3030

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tufts University police are urging caution for students after reports of BB gun attacks around campus.

Officials said they're taking steps to ensure student safety as move-on day nears.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The attacks were reported in the areas of Medford, Somerville and Brookline, according to police, who said several people were approached while walking by a dark-colored vehicle and were hit with was later characterized as a BB pellet.

The vehicle was described as possibly being an older model Jeep.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The university is urging students and those living nearby to be alert of their surroundings when walking, avoid distractions like headphones and cell phones, be observant of those around them and travel in well-lit and populated areas.

Anyone with information should call the Tufts University Police Department at 617-627-3030.

More Massachusetts news

Health & Wellness 10 hours ago

Mass. communities at critical EEE risk consider safety measures

North Andover Aug 20

Mom, baby dead in North Andover apparent murder-suicide IDed

Massachusetts 23 hours ago

House destroyed in large fire near Duxbury waterfront

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsTufts University
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us