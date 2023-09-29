Two charged in June Hyannis shooting

Two people have been indicted by a Grand Jury in the June shooting of a man in a Cape Cod neighborhood.

Barnstable police said they were called to the area of Main Street and High School Road in Hyannis around 4:30 p.m. on June 25. There they found the 18-year-old victim, who had been shot in the legs. He was treated at Cape Cod Hospital and later Tufts Medical Center for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Friday that two people - 20-year-old Chrystian Anderson, of Pembroke, and a 16-year-old. They are each indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and conspiracy.

Both were held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.