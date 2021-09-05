Family, Dog Struck in Medford Hit-and-Run Crash

A 52-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are in the hospital after being hit by a car Saturday night in Medford, Massachusetts.

The pair were walking their dog with an adult female, all of whom are related and live in Medford, in the parking lot of 163 Mystic Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Trax.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 52-year-old male suffered serious injuries but expected to survive, while the 15-year-old sustained minor injuries. Both victims were taken via EMS to Massachusetts General Hospital. The adult female declined medical attention.

The three and-a-half year old old female French Bulldog suffered minor injuries and was taken by neighbors to Woburn Animal Hospital.

The Chevrolet was traveling south on Mystic Avenue, exited the roadway to the right for reasons still under investigation and crossed the sidewalk where the people were walking. The Chevrolet did not stop and fled the scene of the crash.

State police later found a Chevrolet Trax about a mile from the crash scene on Early Avenue. The car matched camera footage from the scene, its damage profile was consistent with the crash and trim pieces left at the scene matched missing pieces on the suspect vehicle. The car was towed to an state police faculty.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.