Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

No arrests have been made at this time.

By Irvin Rodriguez

File photo of a Boston Police cruiser
Getty Images

Two people were injured in a shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston on Monday.

Boston Police say the incident took place on Washington Street at Erie Street.

Authorities say two people were shot and one of them has life-threatening injuries.

