Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston on Monday.

Boston Police say the incident took place on Washington Street at Erie Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say two people were shot and one of them has life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.