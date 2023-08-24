quincy

Two people stabbed during dispute in Quincy

Two people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a dispute in Quincy, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Police responded to Washington Street near the 7-Eleven around 9p.m. to find one person who was stabbed.

According to police, two groups of people who were known to each other became involved in a verbal altercation at a home on Edwards Street. The dispute later turned physical on Washington Street. A second stabbing victim was found at the home where the altercation started.

Both stabbing victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested, but the incident remains under investigation.

