Two women arrested at JFK Airport in connection with Ulta robbery in Mass.

Two women were arrested Tuesday in connection with the robbery of an Ulta Beauty store in Wareham, Massachusetts, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.

The women, 35-year-old Amalia Cinca and an unidentified 17-year-old, were arrested at JFK International Airport in New York as the result of an ongoing investigation that began earlier this month. According to the statement, the two were caught trying to board a plane to Romania.

Employees at an Ulta store in Wareham contacted police on Jan. 7 after three women were spotted leaving the store with five bags' worth of product without paying. The investigation found that the women stole $5,818 in merchandise.

The next day, authorities in Waterford, Connecticut, reported a similar theft to Wareham police.

Shortly afterward, police found and impounded the maroon van the women had been driving, which contained black garbage bags full of cosmetics. Using Ulta inventory scanners, the items were determined to be from the Wareham store.

Cinca was arraigned Wednesday in Queens, New York, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of fugitive from justice. She will be transferred back to Wareham to face larceny charges.

The 17-year-old will face charges in New York.