Two women swept off breakwater in Gloucester Harbor

Two women were rescued from the waters in Gloucester, Massachusetts, after they were swept off the Dog Bar breakwater in Gloucester Harbor on Sunday.

Police and firefighters responded to the Dog Bar breakwater, which extends out from Eastern Point Lighthouse in Gloucester's outer harbor, shortly before 11a.m.

First responders climbed 12 feet down the side of the granite breakwater to reach the two women. Both women sustained significant leg injuries and were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Police did not release the names of the two women, only saying that both were in their 20s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We would like to take this moment to remind residents and visitors that in unsettled weather conditions, particularly at high tide, powerful waves can splash over the top of the breakwater, creating dangerous conditions," Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said in a written statement.