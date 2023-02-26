Local

Ukraine

Ukrainians To Hold Rally In Boston Commemorating One Year Since the Russian Invasion

It’s now been a full year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

By Irvin Rodriguez

The Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England is commemorating “365 days of defending freedom” on Sunday afternoon.

Estimates of the casualties, refugees and economic fallout from the war produce an incomplete picture of the deaths and suffering.

The events will start at 2 p.m. with a Stand with Ukraine Rally at Copley Square in Boston.

The event will be followed by an exhibit at 3 p.m. where the photos will chronicle the ongoing war.

At 5 p.m there will be a Holy Eucharist with Litany for Ukraine During a Time of War at Trinity Church Boston, a joint prayer for Ukraine for people of different denominations and religious communities in the city.

