Unattended Death Being Investigated in Manchester-By-the-Sea

A 37-year-old Salem man was pronounced dead at Beverly Hospital, officials said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Authorities are investigating an unattended death that occurred Friday night in Manchester-by-the-Sea, the police department announced.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Manchester-by-the-Sea police officers responded to a call for an unresponsive man near the intersection of Old Wenham Way and Crooked Lane.

Officials said responding officers found a 37-year-old Salem man in the area, but they did not release any information regarding his injuries. The man was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Manchester-by-the-Sea police, detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office and the State Police Crime Laboratory are investigating.

Manchester-by-the-Sea is a town on Cape Ann, in Essex County, Massachusetts.

