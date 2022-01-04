Union: Boston Teachers Given Expired COVID-19 Tests

The Boston Teachers Union said Tuesday that there were a few issues with the COVID-19 testing rollout over the weekend, with some of their members receiving expired test kits.

The kits had an expiration date of November 2021, the union said, meaning they were not able to be used.

The union said they were told that the expired test kits can be exchanged Wednesday for up to date rapid tests.

This comes as Boston Public Schools are set to return to in-person learning Tuesday after delaying classes by a day to allow students and teachers more time for testing coming back from the winter break.

Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to visit a school in Jamaica Plain around 8:15 a.m. She said Monday that the schools are prepared for major staffing shortages this week but they're doing everything possible to avoid a remote learning situation.

Still, School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said parents should expect bus delays Tuesday due to a historic shortage of drivers. She said administrators plan to evaluate all of the COVID numbers on a school-by-school basis.

"We’ll assess the health and safety issues presented as well as the operational issues that we may already have, the staffing issues," she said Monday. "We have our central office teams, many of us are licensed teachers, myself included, if I have to go out and teach in a classroom I’m going to do that. But our goal is to keep classes going and to keep students in person."

The city said over the weekend they had 155 sick calls from teachers and staff, and that was before getting the results back from the at-home test kits the state gave out. They said they expect that number to increase this week.