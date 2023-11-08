Union's Kai Wagner suspended 3 games for violating league's anti-discrimination policy, will miss Revs game

Major League Soccer suspended Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner on Tuesday for three matches for violating the league’s on-field anti-discrimination policy after the league launched an investigation into whether he used a racial slur against a New England Revolution player.

Wagner will begin serving the penalty on Wednesday when the Revolution hosts the Union in Game 2 of their MLS Cup Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. Philadelphia leads the best-of-three series 1-0. Wagner would also sit out a potential series-deciding match on Sunday. Should the Union be eliminated, his suspension would carry over to next season.

The Athletic reported that penalty stems from an incident during Game 1 of the series with New England in which Wagner was accused of directing an anti-Asian slur to Revolution forward Bobby Wood. Wood was born in Hawaii and is of Japanese and Black heritage.

According to the report, the Revolution sent a complaint to the league office following the incident, initiating the investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MLS said in a statement that Wagner acknowledged wrongdoing.

“In reaching this decision, MLS considered many factors, including Wagner’s immediate acceptance of responsibility, willingness to participate in a restorative practices process to repair the harm caused, and his cooperation with the league’s investigation,” the league’s statement said.

As part of the suspension, Wagner has begun MLS-mandated education and training, a process the league said will continue. He also “must remain in full compliance with a program directed by a league-appointed restorative practices expert.”