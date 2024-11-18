Boston Restaurant Talk

Upscale local seafood restaurant opening second Boston location

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Row 34

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of restaurants known for their seafood will be opening their fifth location--and their second within the city of Boston.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to an article from The Boston Globe, Row 34 is planning to open in Kenmore Square, moving into a space next to the Hotel Commonwealth and being what co-owners Jeremy Sewall and Shore Gregory say will be the "next generation" of the dining spot. The post mentions that the 170-seat restaurant will offer such favorites as fish and chips and lobster rolls along with some new dishes, and it will have dinner service nightly along with weekend lunch service.

The new location of Row 34, which is hoping to open next summer, will join others in Boston's Fort Point, Cambridge's Kendall Square, Burlington, and Portsmouth, NH. (The website for all locations is at https://www.row34.com/)

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tom E. Curran 22 mins ago

Patriots' creep toward mediocrity comes with increased scrutiny

Patriots Stock Watch 23 mins ago

Patriots-Rams Stock Watch: Polk disappoints again in Week 11 loss

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us