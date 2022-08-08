Local

Vermont Primaries

Vermont's Statewide Primary Is Tuesday. Here's Who Will Be on Your Ballot.

Polling locations open between 5 and 10 a.m., and all of them close at 7 p.m.

By Matt Fortin

Vermont's statewide primary election is being held Tuesday, Aug. 9 and voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for gubernatorial, senate and congressional candidates, among others. Notably, the Green Mountain state is likely to elect its first woman to Congress this year, as Congressman Peter Welch vacates his spot to pursue a post in the Senate.

Vermont only has a single representative in U.S. Congress.

Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott seeks reelection, while three other candidates also fighting for his job in tomorrow's primary.

Here's what to know ahead of Tuesday's primaries.

When Are the Vt. August 2022 Primaries?

The Vermont primaries are Tuesday, Aug. 9.

You can register to vote in Vermont up to and including the day of the election, however you may be asked to complete another application at the polls if the online one has not processed in time.

As for early voter absentee ballots, all requests must be summitted to the town clerk's office by 5 p.m. the day before the election.

All ballots must be returned to the town clerk’s office before the close of business the day before the election, or to the polling place before 7 p.m. on the day of the election.

Who Is Running in the Vt. Primaries in August 2022?

Vermont voters will be electing candidates to the following offices in 2022:

  • U.S. Senate
  • U.S. Representative
  • Governor
  • Lieutenant Governor
  • Treasurer
  • Secretary of State
  • Auditor of Accounts
  • Attorney General
  • All (30) State Senate seats
  • All (150) State Representative seats
  • Probate Judge
  • Assistant Judge
  • State’s Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • High Bailiff
  • Justices of the Peace

Here's a list of candidates for the major statewide offices that will be on ballots come Tuesday.

United States Senator

  • Martha Abbott - Progressive
  • Isaac Evans-Frantz - Democratic
  • Gerald Malloy - Republican
  • Myers Mermel - Republican
  • Christina Nolan- Republican
  • Niki Thran - Democratic
  • Peter Welch - Democratic

United States House of Representatives

  • Becca Balint- Democratic
  • Sianay Chase Clifford- Democratic
  • Molly Gray - Democratic
  • Liam Madden - Republican
  • Louis Meyers - Democratic
  • Barbara Nolfi - Progressive
  • Ericka Bundy Redic - Republican
  • Anya Tynio - Republican

Governor

  • Stephen C. Bellows - Republican
  • Susan Hatch Davis - Progressive
  • Peter Duval - Republican
  • Phil Scott (incumbent) - Republican
  • Brenda Siegel - Democratic

Lieutenant Governor

  • Charlie Kimbell - Democratic
  • Joe Benning - Republican
  • Patricia Preston - Democratic
  • Gregory M. Thayer - Republican
  • Kitty Toll - Democratic
  • David Zuckerman - Democratic

State Treasurer

  • H. Brooke Paige - Republican
  • Mike Pieciak - Democratic
  • Don Schramm - Progressive

Secretary of State

  • Sarah Copeland Hanzas - Democratic
  • Robert Millar - Progressive
  • John Odum - Democratic
  • H. Brooke Paige - Republican
  • Chris Winters - Democratic

Attorney General

  • Elijah Bergman - Progressive
  • Charity R. Clark - Democratic
  • H. Brooke Paige - Republican
  • Rory Thibault - Democratic

You can find a full list of candidates here.

See the Ballot for Your City or Town

If you log in to Vermont's voter page, you will be able to check your voter registration, find your polling location and see a sample ballot for Tuesday's primaries.

