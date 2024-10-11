Vermont's The Skinny Pancake appears to be expanding into Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Vermont-based group of dining spots known in part for their crepes will be opening their first outlet in the Greater Boston area.

According to a message sent from @IrishEyesPhoto1 on Twitter/X, The Skinny Pancake is planning to open at Northshore Mall in Peabody, with a photo indicating that it will be moving into the former hop + grind space. Based on the other locations of The Skinny Pancake (which got its start as a cart on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace in 2003), the new location could be serving such items as breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, sweet and savory crepes, smash burgers, poutine, maple milkshakes, coffee, and more.

The website for The Skinny Pancake can be found at skinnypancake.com.

