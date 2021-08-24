Victim IDed in Apparent Killing at Shirley Home

Authorities have released the name of the man found dead on Monday at a home in Shirley, Massachusetts.

The body of William Hatch, 69, was found inside his home on Groton Road, according to a statement from the offices of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley police Chief Samuel Santiago.

Police had responded to the call of a medical emergency at the home around 1:45p.m. on Monday. Hatch had received "multiple traumatic injuries," authorities said Tuesday.

No one has yet been charged in the case, investigators said. They didn't reveal if there is a suspected motive.

The victim's brother, who also lives in Shirley, told NBC10 Boston that Hatch's girlfriend found him dead on the floor Monday when she went to notify him of a tornado warning.

Police said Hatch was the only person living at the home.

"He was a great man," said Kara Oliveira, the victim's neighbor.

The initial call to police reported that the victim's screen door was knocked out, and the blinds were all shut.

On arrival, police reported finding bloody footprints inside the house. Authorities say Hatch had suffered multiple traumatic injuries, suggesting the incident was a homicide.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office are investigating alongside the Shirley Police Department, prosecutors said.