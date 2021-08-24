Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Shirley

Victim IDed in Apparent Killing at Shirley Home

No one has yet been charged in the case, investigators said

By Kathryn Sotnik and Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have released the name of the man found dead on Monday at a home in Shirley, Massachusetts.

The body of William Hatch, 69, was found inside his home on Groton Road, according to a statement from the offices of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley police Chief Samuel Santiago.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police had responded to the call of a medical emergency at the home around 1:45p.m. on Monday. Hatch had received "multiple traumatic injuries," authorities said Tuesday.

No one has yet been charged in the case, investigators said. They didn't reveal if there is a suspected motive.

The victim's brother, who also lives in Shirley, told NBC10 Boston that Hatch's girlfriend found him dead on the floor Monday when she went to notify him of a tornado warning.

Police said Hatch was the only person living at the home.

"He was a great man," said Kara Oliveira, the victim's neighbor.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 1 hour ago

Here's Why ESPN Ranked Patriots' Roster 18th Among All NFL Teams

Boston Bruins 2 hours ago

David Krejci Shuts Down Possibility of Returning to Bruins

The initial call to police reported that the victim's screen door was knocked out, and the blinds were all shut.

On arrival, police reported finding bloody footprints inside the house. Authorities say Hatch had suffered multiple traumatic injuries, suggesting the incident was a homicide.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office are investigating alongside the Shirley Police Department, prosecutors said.

This article tagged under:

ShirleyMassachusettsMassachusetts State Policedeath investigationMiddlesex County District Attorney's Office
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us