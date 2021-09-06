Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Route 6

VIDEO: Labor Day Traffic Leaving Cape Cod Is Always Bad. This Isn't Helping

NBC10 Boston video showed a disabled car on the Sagamore Bridge that reduced traffic down to a single lane

By Asher Klein

A snapshot of traffic leaving Cape Cod on Labor Day 2021.
Waze via NBC10 Boston

Heading down the cape for Labor Day weekend is a New England tradition. Unfortunately, so is traffic on the way back home on Monday.

That particular tradition was definitely being observed on Labor Day 2021. Cape Cod traffic stretched back from the Sagamore Bridge about eight miles along Route 6, into East Sandwich. The back-up almost reached West Barnstable about 2 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Part of the problem appeared to be a car blocking traffic on the bridge, reducing outbound traffic to one lane. Video shared by NBC10 Boston and NECN Chief Photographer Mike Bellwin showed traffic inching along over the 86-year-old bridge (though people doing the reverse commute onto the cape were doing just fine).

The Cape Cod Commission's real-time traffic page showed several crashes along the routes back onto the mainland -- the Sagamore and Bourne bridges -- including a crash on the Sagamore Bridge that had cleared up by 2:15 p.m.

Lanes are closed near the Copley Ramp and delays should be expected, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

There was less traffic leading to the Bourne Bridge, though it still had a share.

Explore more traffic in your area on our traffic page, powered by Waze.

More Cape Cod News

sharks 17 hours ago

Shark Tourism Grows on Cape Cod, 3 Years After Attacks

flooding Sep 2

Ida Remnants Cause Tornado on Cape Cod, Bring Flooding, Power Outages to Mass.

This article tagged under:

Route 6MassachusettsCape CodLabor Daytraffic
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us