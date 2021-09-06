VIDEO: Labor Day Traffic Leaving Cape Cod Is Always Bad. This Isn't Helping

Heading down the cape for Labor Day weekend is a New England tradition. Unfortunately, so is traffic on the way back home on Monday.

That particular tradition was definitely being observed on Labor Day 2021. Cape Cod traffic stretched back from the Sagamore Bridge about eight miles along Route 6, into East Sandwich. The back-up almost reached West Barnstable about 2 p.m.

Part of the problem appeared to be a car blocking traffic on the bridge, reducing outbound traffic to one lane. Video shared by NBC10 Boston and NECN Chief Photographer Mike Bellwin showed traffic inching along over the 86-year-old bridge (though people doing the reverse commute onto the cape were doing just fine).

Part of the reason for the #Sagamore bridge traffic getting off #CapeCod. A broken down vehicle causing a right lane closure. @NBC10Boston. @NECN pic.twitter.com/50LpoEAkzK — Mike Bellwin (@PhotogNBCBoston) September 6, 2021

The Cape Cod Commission's real-time traffic page showed several crashes along the routes back onto the mainland -- the Sagamore and Bourne bridges -- including a crash on the Sagamore Bridge that had cleared up by 2:15 p.m.

Lanes are closed near the Copley Ramp and delays should be expected, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

There was less traffic leading to the Bourne Bridge, though it still had a share.

